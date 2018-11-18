‘Naruto’ Promo Teases Its Next Big Invasion

Naruto is no stranger to invasions, and it looks like its sequel is ready to follow in the same vein. Recently, Boruto set itself up for one testy infiltration, and a new promo is teasing how the debacle is going to go down.

Over on Twitter, fans were teased about Boruto‘s on-going manga arc after an image from Weekly Shonen Jump surfaced. Translators like Organic Dinosaur were quick to breakdown the preview, and it had to do with the Leaf Village being invaded yet again.

“Kashin Koji began his invasion,” the promo reads. “What’s going to happen!?”

Boruto CH. 29 Preview: “Kashin Koji began his invasion! What’s going to happen!?” BORUKURA to feature a reader-submission project. Details TBA! (FYI: May or may not be different from the ongoing OC post-card submission project~) UZUREPO will feature the latest anime news. pic.twitter.com/jsFutnZbGL — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) November 16, 2018

As you can see here, the promo is a straightforward one. It sees Boruto in his usual genin uniform, but an inset image shows the boy roughed up. With his jacket shucked off, Boruto is seen staring down with his face patched in dirt. The new image has readers speculating whether Boruto is the one who runs into Kashin first, and such an encounter would spell disaster for the boy. Yes, Boruto may be the eldest child of Naruto Uzumaki, but he’s not as powerful as his old man. Kashin has proven himself to be a strong fighter, and Boruto would not stand a chance against the fighter he were to be cornered.

Right now, it seems like Kashin has a very specific goal in mind for his quiet invasion. The terrorist is not planning to make a scene like Orochimaru did when he invaded the Leaf. The Kara member is said to be searching for Kawaki as the boy is being protected within the Hidden Village by the Seventh Hokage. The small-scale invasion will need to be a quick one if Kashin wants to make it out successfully and under the radar. However, in true Naruto fashion, fans don’t believe the ninja will make it far before a member of Team 7 spots him out.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.