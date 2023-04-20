Naruto Cliffhanger Outs Its Newest Mangekyo Sharingan

Naruto has experienced its ups and downs with Boruto, that's for sure. The sequel has swung wildly on the small screen thanks to its anime, but for the most part, the Boruto manga has kept a steady pace. In the past few months, Naruto turned the title upside down when Boruto Uzumaki was turned into the world's top enemy while Kawaki became a hero. Now, Boruto chapter 80 is here to track the aftermath of this move, and it revealed a last-minute surprise involving the Mangekyō Sharingan.

And what might that be? Well, the surprise is that there is a new Mangekyō Sharingan in town. Sarada was able to unlock the ability in this week's chapter, and the surprise revelation even caught Sasuke off guard.

The update went live this week as Boruto's new chapter confirms a hunch about Sarada. It turns out the girl wasn't impacted by Eida's omnipotence, so she has retained her true memories of the world. While the rest of the world believes Kawaki is Naruto's son, Sarada and Summer know Boruto is the real Uzumaki here. So of course, Sarada goes to help Boruto when the entire Hidden Leaf comes knocking at his door.

However, she is stopped short. Sasuke encounters his daughter, and it is there Sarada makes a desperate plea. She asks her dad to listen to her despite what his memories may say, and Sasuke does listen because of two big reasons. The first is because Sarada is his daughter, and the second reason is that Sarada develops the Mangekyō Sharingan.

I will forever hold Kishimoto as the best storytelling mangaka! Man carried shonen on his back for 15 years with Naruto and is now doing it again with Boruto! pic.twitter.com/M8XGkYtVbx — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 20, 2023

Sasuke is stunned by the reveal, and it appears Sarada hasn't acknowledged the change in her eyes. We have little information about what her Mangekyō Sharingan will do, but we do know how it looks as you can see above. This new Mangekyō Sharingan adds another user to the technique's list which puts Sarada on par with Itachi and Kakashi. And for those wondering how it was unlocked, well – the grief she's feeling over Boruto would be enough to unlock the power.

Now, fans are eager to see how Sarada trains up her Mangekyō Sharingan, but it will be hard task. Boruto just set up its long-awaited time skip, but it will take Sasuke out of the village to train Naruto's son. Sarada is going to be left to train her eyes solo, but when the manga returns, you can bet Sarada will have pushed her powers to their limits.

What do you think about this latest Naruto update? Do you like Sarada's Sharingan update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.