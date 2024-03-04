Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral Resurfaces With Epic Fan-Anime

Naruto came back last year with a brand new chapter exploring an important part of Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki's past, and now one epic fan anime has brought this prequel story to life all on their own! Naruto kicked off the 20th anniversary celebration of its original anime's premiere last year with a special contest in which fans all over the world voted for their favorite characters in the series. This ended up with Naruto's father Minato taking the top prize, and original series creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to the franchise for a brand new story all about him.

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral was a special new prequel story Masashi Kishimoto had created in celebration of Naruto's 20th anniversary, and with it told a new story set before the events of the main series. Highlighting more of the connection between Minato and Kushina long before Naruto himself came into the picture, this short story ended up being the most loved new Naruto entry in quite some time. Now fan artists at Galactic Republic Studio has brought this story to life with anime, and you can check it out below:

“The Whorl Within the Spiral 🌀”



Trailer Released – Galactic republic Studio.



Minato's youth days, And the creation of Rasengan, How will the relationship between Minato and Kushina develop ?! 👀



Youtube: https://t.co/JGnk5M37hL



MASASHI KISHIMOTO All rights reserved. pic.twitter.com/ztpwmgKwiV — Galactic republic studio (@Galactic_std) March 3, 2024

What Is Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral?

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral was a special 55 page long one-shot story released last year that follows Minato during a very important time when he develops the Rasengan jutsu for the first time in order to help Kushina during a very pivotal moment as a Jinchuuriki. This was a one-shot for the franchise released as part of Naruto's 20th anniversary, and there are plans for the anime to return as well. You can currently check it out with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library to help fill in a big gap in Naruto's history.

Naruto's original anime series is currently in the works on a big comeback for its original incarnation. This was a special four episode long revival planned that features Naruto and Team 7 going on a new mission never seen before. It was originally scheduled to release last Fall in time for the 20th Anniversary, but was unfortunately delayed until an indeterminate date in the future. It's yet to be announced when this new anime will premiere.

Do you want to see Naruto release a full Minato prequel anime someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!