Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Releases First Look at Kurama

It seems another update has gone live from Netflix and its Yu Yu Hakusho team. Earlier this week, fans were treated to a special look at the project as Netflix unveiled its live-action Yusuke to the world. And now, we have been given our first peek at Kurama.

As you can see below, the red-head is being played by none other than Jun Shison. A picture was released of the Japanese actor in character, and clearly, they have what it takes to pull of Kurama. From their garnet hair to their delicate features, Shison is a ringer for Kurama in this shot, so Netflix needs to give kudos to whoever cast the stars of its Yu Yu Hakusho series.

Kurama will be played by Jun Shison #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/8l3QriYHjP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 17, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Shison, you should know the actor has overseen a ton of projects since his acting career kicked off. Of course, this includes live-action anime series such as Anohana, You're My Pet, The Way of the Househusband, and more. Shison has also appeared in a number of movies since 2012 including Anonymous Noise, Bubble, and beyond. Now, Shison is ready to bring Kurama to life alongside co-star Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke. And as the week goes on, we will learn which stars have been asked to play Hiei and Kuwabara.

Want to know more about Yu Yu Hakusho? You can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"Yusuke Urameshi is nothing more than a 14-year-old trouble-causing-punk that's always ready for a fight! But a single, selfless act results in Yusuke sacrificing his life for another person. Now, he's given a second chance at life instead of spending time in the afterlife. Put to work as a Spirit Realm Detective with amazing powers, he's tasked with tracking down demons and humans who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

What do you make of this live-action take on Kurama? Are you excited to see Netflix tackle the anime with its own adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.