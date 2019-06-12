Naruto Teases Tsunade’s Big Boruto Manga Debut

Naruto introduced some truly iconic heroines during its primetime run, and its sequel has only added to the list. Now, it seems the series is ready to welcome back one of its top heroines to date, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations isn’t make their return a subtle one.

After all, Boruto Uzumaki is on the lookout for Tsunade, and fans cannot wait to see the former Hokage make a comeback.

Recently, Boruto put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans were teased about the return. With Naruto Uzumaki overseeing the Leaf Village as the Seventh Hokage, Tsunade retired to enjoy her life outside the city. But when discussion about her famed Mitotic Regeneration Seal went public, Boruto decided he needed to speak with Tsunade.

After speaking with Kawaki, Boruto learns there may be connection between Karma and the seal which Tsunade developed. Sarada offers to ask her mother about it, but Boruto decides to take their questions to the source when Mitsuki says the seal has roots deep in history.

“Lord Fifth, eh. Since we don’t have any other clues, maybe I should at least go ask her about it.”

The chapter ends with Boruto teaming up with Mitsuki to locate Tsunade, so the pair are on a mission to check in on the heroine. This will mark the first time the pair have visited Tsunade since this sequel’s manga started, but the anime beat the series to the catch awhile back. Tsunade returned to the Hidden Leaf village in a previous animated arc, and it was there the heroine butted heads against Naruto, Mitsuki, and a few more.

