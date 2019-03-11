‘Naruto’ Breaks Down One Clan’s Surprising Dispute

Naruto knows living within a clan is hard work. From the Hyuga to the Yamanaka, ninja families are filled with all sorts of baggage, and it looks like Boruto explored that truth for itself not long ago.

After all, the Nara clan has come into focus thanks to one hot argument, and fans are interested to see the brood’s temper flare.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared its latest episode, and it was there fans got an inside look at the Nara clan. While longtime fans know about the family’s high intellect, much of its inner workings were kept to the side, but that changed when Shikamaru had to deal with one angry elder.

The episode may follow Shikadai as the genin tries to figure out his combat style, and it is rather touchy at first. It all starts when Shikadai falls behind in learning the his clan’s shadow possession technique. As the clan head, Shikamaru is forced to listen to an elder named Enchu berate his son for shaming the clan with his lousy form, but he didn’t need to pass on the message.

Shikadai is plenty sneaky when he wants to, so it was inevitable he’s listen in on the conversation. This chat makes Shikadai realize the pressure put upon him and his father simply because of the Nara name. Not only does the boy quit using his preferred Wind jutsu to focus on his clan’s bloodline talent, but Enchu begins interfering with his missions. The elder keeps Team 10 from taking missions to keep Shikadai from further embarrassing the clan, and it is this straw that prompts the boy to give up his ninja career to focus on politics.

While his parents do support the option, Shikadai decides to break tradition and walk away from Enchu. The overly bossy elder is aghast at the dismissal, but the young Nara knows he can take the clan to new heights if he’s given the chance to grow. Now, fans are eager to see if this conflict will alter the ninja brood in any way, but one thing is for sure. If Shikadai has a say in things, the Nara will come to embrace his Wind release techniques ASAP.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

