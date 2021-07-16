New Naruto Ad Breaks Down Boruto's New Form

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has formed a new Team 7 in order to rescue the Seventh Hokage from a terrible predicament, with Naruto having lost a battle against the head of the Kara Organization despite having Sasuke around as back-up. As Boruto and company inch toward victory in their fight against the cult leader Boro, it seems as if a new threat is coming their way from one of their own as the son of Naruto has unleashed the power of the energy known as Karma, and in doing so, has allowed Momoshiki to take control of his body.

Though Boruto might be taking the spotlight as the villainous member of the Otsutsuki bounces around in his head, Sarada was able to step up to the plate and lead her fellow members of Team 7 against one of the strongest members of the Kara Organization. Utilizing the power of the Chidori, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha was able to live up to her father's legacy by delivering a vital blow against Boro, ripping out one of the devices that allowed him to regenerate from nearly any attack. With Boruto Uzumaki now a loose cannon as his Karma is unleashed, Sarada and company might have to train their attacks on him before this current fight is through.

In the official character description for Boruto's Karma Form, the shared body between the son of Naruto and Momoshiki is described as such:

"The patterns of karma are spread on his arm and a horn has grown on his head. His way of speech has also changed, as if someone has taken over his mind. He is more powerful than the original Boruto,"

The fight between Kara and Konoha has seen some insane battles since the start of the Vessel Arc, and even more insanity is one the way as manga readers can attest. With the latest opening for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime series hinting at some major events to come, including a new form for the Seventh Hokage that will be utilized in the battle against Jigen. The manga has recently seen the return of the franchise's creator Masashi Kishimoto on writing duty, so definitely be prepared for some monumental changes.

