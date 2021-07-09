Naruto Reveals Boruto and Kawaki's New Rasengan

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki's surprising new Rasengan with the newest episode of the series! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga is continuing through the anime series, and the newest episode of the series picked up right after Kawaki, Boruto, and the rest of Team 7 headed into a portal Kawaki and Boruto opened with their Karma. Heading to the same dimensional space Jigen once was in an attempt to save Naruto, they suddenly found themselves coming face to face with another dangerous member of Kara, Boro.

Upon fighting Boro and realizing what kind of dangerous things he can do if they get near him, Boruto and Kawaki discover that their Karma can resonate more than they realized. When Boruto figured out that his Rasengan technique was a little stronger when Kawaki's Karma was nearby, the two of them then decide to put this to a real test and end up debuting a brand new kind of Rasengan, the Unison Rasengan.

A fantastic day for the Boruto community, not only were we blessed with an amazing OP/ED but the episode also looked great. The unison rasengan was executed perfectly, the effects were nice. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/gdY7oTeEBv — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 4, 2021

Episode 206 of the series sees this new formation of Team 7 struggle against Boro's poisonous techniques, and after dubbing Sarada the Captain of the team, she quickly devises a new strategy to put Boruto and Kawaki's Rasengan plan to the test. Drawing his attention, Sarada then uses her flame techniques to pin Boro down and keep him focused on her so he completely is caught by surprise when Kawaki and Boruto dash right towards him.

Boruto manages to land a Rasengan on Boro's face, and before Boro can counter, Kawaki jumps behind him and starts channeling the power of his Karma through Boruto's own. Their powers begin to swirl within the Rasengan (which we can see with the red and blue swirling chakra in the Rasengan sphere itself), and it grows large enough to complete consume Boro and he explodes. Unfortunately, this is far from the end of the fight as Boro's body quickly regenerates.

This is the first of likely many experiments Boruto and Kawaki will conduct with their Karma, but it's also likely that the more they do the more trouble they'll be put into as a result.