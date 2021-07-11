Naruto Officially Debuts Boruto's Berserk Form

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has unlocked a number of forms during his time, and Kurama does account for many of them. Nowadays, Boruto is doing much the same thanks to the mystery seal left on him by Momoshiki, and the power just took a wild turn. After all, the boy did just unlocked a new form, and the berserker boost has fans doubling taking Boruto in a big way.

The update went live this weekend when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its newest episode. The big episode followed Team 7 as the group began fighting against Boro in their hopes of finding Naruto. As it turns out, the Kara brawler has a regenerative talent that makes him near invulnerable, so Boruto had to unlock an extreme power to fight him.

As you can see above, the new form fits Boruto in a whole new light. The boy is shown with a striped horn on the left side of his head, and his Karma marks have expanded all over his body. An eerie blue-and-purple aura is shown all around the hero as he floats above the ground. This form appeared out of nowhere just before Boro could pulverize Boruto into the ground. And given how out of it the boy seems, well - fans are preparing for the worst.

After all, Boruto's visible eye looks different here, and it has nothing to do with his Jougan. And no, the Byakugan isn't the cause of this change. If you look closely, you will see that Boruto's new eye comes from none other than Momoshiki. It seems the Kara mark has somehow tied Boruto to the Otsutsuki in a similar way Naruto and Kurama are bound. And if Boruto cannot wrestle back control, his berserk form could get much worse. So if you want to see how this fan-theory plays out, you best keep up with Boruto this summer!

What do you make of this new form? Did you ever expect Boruto's seal to be hiding this kind of power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.