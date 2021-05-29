New Naruto Popularity Poll Picks The Most Popular Ninja of Konoha

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has told the story of the next generation of the Hidden Leaf Village, following the son of Boruto and the other young members of Team 7 attempting to protect their home as their parents had done so before, and a new popularity poll by Viz shows which ninjas are the most popular amongst fans, with some picks definitely coming as a surprise. With the anime currently focusing on the Vessel Arc, a long-awaited story that blew manga fans away when it debuted, interest in the Shonen series is definitely at an all-time high.

The list, created by Viz Media in which they asked fans of Masashi Kishimoto's legendary Shonen series, had the following top ten ninjas:

1.) Boruto

2.) Naruto

3.) Sarada

4.) Hinata

5.) Sasuke

6.) Sakura

7.) Kawaki

8.) Mitsuki

9.) Himawari

10.) Sumire

Shocking enough, a number of the new generation were able to defeat their parents in the poll, with the older generation having years more of exposure in the hard-hitting anime franchise. The number one villain of the series hit the number eleven spot with Kashin Koji, the mysterious masked member of the Kara Organization has already been revealed in the pages of its manga but is still some time from being revealed in the anime itself.

(Photo: Pierrot)

In the episodes of the anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is focusing on Kawaki being integrated into the village of Konoha, with Naruto attempting to make sure that he doesn't walk down a road that ultimately sees him following the path of a villain. The next episode that is set to be released is set to feature the Vessel coming into contact with the beast hiding within Naruto in Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox, with the pair seemingly set to form a bond as the Kyuubi recognizes that Kawaki has quite a bit in common with the Seventh Hokage.

Within the pages of the manga, Boruto and his fellow ninjas are attempting to pick up the pieces following the battle against Kara's leader, Jigen, which has changed the face of the ninja world forever, while also placing the next generation into a spot wherein they will need to take center stage. With Masashi Kishimoto returning to writing duties on the manga, it's clear that anything can happen moving forward.

Who is your current favorite character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.

Via Viz Media