Boruto: How Naruto vs. Delta Fight Compares to the Manga

One Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fan has put together a guide for how Naruto Uzumaki and Delta's fight compares to the original manga version! The anime is now making its way through the Kawaki arc, and ever since this officially kicked off the anime is directly adapting moments from the manga release of the series. One of the biggest examples of this is the fight between Naruto and Delta, which is Naruto's first real confrontation against a member of Kara as Delta came to reclaim Kawaki for the group. But there weren't as many changes in adaptation as you would expect.

Not only were the story elements of the fight carried through from the original manga release, but some of the poses and angles were inspired by the manga as well. Given just how intense the fight between the two is in the final result, it stands to reason that the original manga release would be just as intense. Here's a cool comparison between the two versions as shared by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

This weeks #Boruto episode adapted Chapter 33. Next week it’s Ch34. pic.twitter.com/dOJtDsdlzW — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 16, 2021

Delta had come to the Hidden Leaf Village and appeared directly in front of Naruto and the children in a previous episode, and it kicked off the fight as Naruto tried to test what Delta was capable of. It was soon revealed that her body had been modified by Scientific Ninja Tools just as Kawaki's body had been, but just taken to a far more dangerous and extreme degree that even Naruto had trouble keeping up with.

Thankfully Naruto found a way to take advantage of the fact that Delta was able to absorb his chakra, and used his strongest and biggest Rasengan yet in order to overwhelm Delta's ability. By pumping her full of more chakra than she could keep up with, Naruto was able to successfully defeat Delta and able to keep his family safe. But as we have already seen with Kara, this might not be the last we see of Delta before this is all over.

