Naruto Unveils Its New Team 7 Photo in Boruto

Team 7 has certainly gone through some big changes in the latest episodes of Team 7, not just as a result of their battle against Jigen and the kara Organization, but thanks in part to the current round of Chunin Exams. Though Konoha has gone through tough times, the Shonen franchise hasn’t been shy about giving the young ninjas some time to breath, with a hilarious new segment revealing the latest team photo of the squad that consists of Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru respectively.

One of the biggest changes that took place during the latest round of the Chunin Exams was the promotion of Sarada Uchiha to Chunin, being recognized for both her strength as well as her tactical abilities that have helped carry her team to victory over some dangerous foes in the past. With Sarada becoming the leader of Team 7, the anime is deciding to take a different approach to the lives of the young ninjas, as the manga continues to tell the story of Konoha grappling with the Kara Organization, now under new leadership as the young antagonist Code attempts to get revenge for the death of his master, Jigen.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new image of Team 7, hilariously attempting to take the picture of the classic team that helped introduce a new generation of warriors in the sequel series that is seeking to live up to the dramatic events of its predecessors in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden respectively:

TEAM 7 PHOTO! OMG THE NEW GENERATION TEAM 7 PHOTO🤩! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/Yhzh7Hv0sy — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 5, 2021

While Kawaki wasn’t featured in this photo, the anime is taking the opportunity to have the former member of the Kara Organization work to becoming an official shinobi within the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. Of course, this will be a little more difficult considering the latest member of the Uzumaki Clan no longer has the energy known as Karma to rely on, with the inner strength leaving his body as a result of the death of Jigen. However, the one time member of Team 7 is still a force to be reckoned with and has learned to master the power of the Shadow Clone Jutsu, proving he’s no slouch in the power department even without Karma at his beck and call.

What do you think of this adorable photo of Team 7?