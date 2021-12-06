Naruto Shares One of Sasuke’s Best Parenting Moments Yet

Most of our heroes in Naruto come from warm families, but the same cannot be said for its two leads. Naruto Uzumaki grew up without any parents while Sasuke watched his folks get murdered by his brother. As fans know, these heroes are trying to be better than their parents before them, and Sasuke is really living up to his word. After all, a new episode of Boruto has given the ninja a sweet aside that proves he’s Dad of the Year material.

The update went live this weekend when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put forward a new episode. The slice-of-life piece checked in on Sarada after the girl earned her title as chunin. It went on to show Sasuke’s reaction to his daughter being promoted, and the cute moment has fans loving Sasuke even more so than usual.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Sasuke and Sarada had their moment together at home when the latter could not get to sleep. Feeling uncertain about her big promotion, Sarada finds herself awake at night when her dad comes to check on her. The pair have a nice conversation that ends with Sasuke encouraging his kid. And when the Uchiha gives a smile once he shuts Sarada’s door, things get super cute.

Clearly, Sasuke is proud that his daughter has made chunin, and she did it way sooner than he did. Sasuke and Naruto spent most of their youth as genin. Sarada’s dad was too busy training with Orochimaru to earn the promotion. Now, Sarada has bested her dad, and Sasuke couldn’t be happier about it. The only question remains whether Boruto can live up to his dad’s legacy or if that is the path he wants to take.

What do you think about this latest moment with Sasuke? Do you think the ninja is still winning Konaha’s father of the year award? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.