Naruto Reveals Sasuke’s Reaction to Sarada’s Big Promotion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking the opportunity to tell new stories outside of the manga that it uses as its source material, placing the next generation of ninjas in Konoha in a new set of the Chunin Exams. With Sarada Uchiha gaining a major promotion and attaining the rank of Chunin thanks in part to a combination of her strength and skill, the latest episode of the anime franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto has taken the opportunity to show the reactions of both her parents, Sasuke Uchiha and Sarada, showing how far the leader of Team 7 has come since first being introduced in the sequel series.

It’s certainly no surprise that Sarada has become a Chunin considering not just her power, but the amount of mental legwork she does during any of the fights that she is involved in, making her the clear choice to becoming the leader of Team 7. What is surprising is the fact that this anime-only storyline has given Sarada this promotion whereas she has yet to become a Chunin in the manga, which is continuing to see Konoha struggling with the Kara Organization following the death of Jigen, as the young leader of the organization, Code, is seeking revenge against Team 7 and the entirety of the Hidden Leaf Village for his master’s demise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the reaction of Sasuke and Sakura to their daughter becoming one of the newest Chunin of the Hidden Leaf Village, granting her a major promotion that puts her a rank above many other members of her generation that currently make up the ninja world created by Masashi Kishimoto:

Some celebrate with their family! Both sasuke and sakura are proud 🥲. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/Evqajkkl5d — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 28, 2021

While the current Chunin Exams have focused on the core three members of Team 7, the upcoming episodes will be focusing on Kawaki attempting to become an official Shinobi for Konoha. Following the battle against Jigen, Kawaki now finds himself at a disadvantage when it comes to his overall power, no longer having the ability to rely on the power known as Karma, losing it when Jigen had died. Despite losing his mastery of Karma, Kawaki remains a powerhouse and it will be interesting to see if the young ninja is able to officially join the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village.

What do you think of Sarada officially becoming a Chunin? What other changes do you think the anime will make from the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.