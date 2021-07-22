Naruto Synopsis Sets Up an Original Kara Side Story

✖

The battle against the Kara Organization has been the biggest threat that the next generation of Hidden Leaf ninjas has faced to date, with Team 7 recently nearly losing their lives in a battle against the cult leader Boro, and it seems as though the anime series is diving into a new infiltration mission that will focus on two other members of Konoha. With the upcoming adventure seeing Sai and Konohamaru infiltrating the cult that was bolstered by Boro, the anime-only adventure will see Sai and Konohamaru giving the main players a break to lick their wounds and recuperate.

The fight against Boro ended with Team 7 claiming victory, but nearly resulted in Boruto losing control of his body as the energy known as Karma allowed for the Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki, to almost permanently overtake the body of the son of the Seventh Hokage. With Naruto and Sasuke losing their initial fight against the Kara leader, Jigen, it's clear that more tactical plans will need to be put into place in order to take the Kara Organization down a peg. As Naruto is currently recovering from the battle that nearly took his life, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are on the edge of their seats waiting for the brawl to continue.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The official description for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 210 reads as such:

"It turns out that Boro, whom Boruto and the rest fought, is the founder of a religious organization who seeks salvation through the Infinite Tsukuyomi technique of the Otsutsuki Clan. Konohamaru and Sai are sent on an infiltration mission."

Konohamaru has taken on a unique position since he first appeared in the original Naruto series, where he appeared as a brash young toddler who attempted to live up to the shadow created by his grandfather the Third Hokage. Now acting as a mentor to Boruto and the other young ninjas of the Hidden Leaf, this upcoming mission with Sai might be one of the most terrifying that he has ever encountered as he attempts to learn more about the cult that is following Boro and Kara.

Are you hyped for this anime-only adventure that is about to arrive for Boruto fans? What secrets is Kara still holding close to their chests? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17