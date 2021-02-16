Boruto Flashback Explains Why Ao Joined Kara

✖

A new flashback in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode explained why Ao joined Kara's ranks! After making his impact in Naruto: Shippuden during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Ao surprisingly returned to the anime franchise equipped with a number of scientific ninja tools. Although his initial appearance in Boruto made it seem like he was simply a retired shinobi, it was quickly clarified that this was not the case. Because while Ao has let go of his former shinobi identity, he instead replaced that with a dedicated to the shadowy group Kara as their tool for violence.

The newest episode of the series continues the fight between Ao and Boruto's Team 7, and they were able to come up with a counter plan to all of Ao's technological upgrades. When Boruto pressed him as to why he keeps referring to himself as a tool of Kara despite his lingering shinobi values, Ao reveals that Kara actually saved him following the Fourth Great Ninja War.

This is what i wanted from the anime version of ao arc. Why he joined kara and his perspective! Thank you alot Studio Pierrot for this addition! Now i can finally rate the ao arc higher than before!#boruto pic.twitter.com/hWeIBGTLdU — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) February 14, 2021

Episode 186 sees Ao admit that he felt like he had died on the battlefield during the war. Although he had survived, the loss of his limbs had made him feel helpless. He couldn't accept himself, and felt he was purposeless now that he could not live as a shinobi. It was then that Victor and Kashin Koji approached him and turned his prosthetics into weapons and Ao felt like his life was given meaning again.

Feeling immense gratitude for giving him the ability to fight once more, Ao then dedicated himself to Kara. Not as a shinobi, but as a tool for them to use. This further reflects the values he's revealed already, but it also conflicts with how he actually acts in the fight with Boruto. It's clear that there's an inner turmoil where his words don't completely match his actions.

But what do you think? How are you liking the anime's take on the Ao arc compared to the original manga? How do you feel about Ao as a foe overall? How do you think this fight will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!