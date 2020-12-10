Naruto: Team 7 Gets Live-Action Makeover in New Fan-Art

✖

A new Team 7 might have taken the reins of the most popular team of young ninjas within the Hidden Leaf Village in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but that certainly doesn't mean that fans of the long-running Naruto franchise have forgotten about the original trio that kicked things off with cosplayers taking the opportunity to re-create the original members of the group in real life! Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura have changed astronomically since their early days in the series, currently attempting to protect Konoha as full-blown adults while also juggling the responsibilities of their families in the process!

Currently, the village of the Hidden Leaf is battling against the Kara Organization, a gang of ninjas that are attempting to fulfill the desires of the celestial ninja clan known as the Otsutsuki. Though the anime has just begun introducing this nefarious collective as a threat to Konoha, the manga itself currently has two members of the original trio of Team 7, Naruto and Sasuke, putting their lives on the line in a bid to take down Kara's leader Jigen, who is using the power of his "Karma" in a bid to take over the body of Kawaki, the young ninja who was adopted by the Uzumaki Clan!

Reddit User Ainome shared these impressive takes on live-action versions of the original trio of Team 7 that helped introduce anime fans to the Shonen world of Konoha, which has been running for years and has continued across two sequel series with no signs of stopping any time soon:

Fans are currently worrying that one of the original trio of Team 7, none other than Naruto himself, might not have long for this world as the Seventh Hokage has had to use a brand new form to stand a chance against the Kara leader of Jigen, and with the original creator of the Shonen series Masashi Kishimoto returning as the writer for the series, this certainly lends credence to this theory! With his son Boruto currently acting as the protagonist for the franchise, there is certainly reason to believe that the ninja who has been holding the Kyubi within himself since birth might not make it out alive from this latest storyline!

