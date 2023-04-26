Naruto Theory Predicts the Power of Its New Mangekyo Sharingan

Naruto may be on a hiatus right now, but its fandom is staying busy. The most recent update from the Boruto manga confirmed the series will return in a few months, and in the meantime, fans are cooking up their own ideas of what's next. With a time skip on the horizon, Boruto has a lot to answer for when it returns this fall, and that includes lots of details about its new Mangekyo Sharingan. And now, one fan thinks they may have cracked the code behind its power.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of user AdityaCursed. It was there the fan broke down something unique about Sasuke's daughter. It seems her Mangekyo Sharingan could be tied to Hindu mythology, and we'd have the goddess Sharada to thank.

"I very recently noticed something that interested me a lot, Sarada's name itself. Sarada's name is nearly exactly the same as the Hindu Goddess Sharada, the goddess of Knowledge, Art, Learning and Music. I am referring to her since Kishimoto has taken inspiration from Hindu Mythology. Specifically for the Rinnegan and the Samsara cycle of rebirth. The Rinnegan's Six paths are inspired by it with even names of the paths such as Naraka (Hell), Preta (Soul/Ghost), Asura (Demon) and Deva (Divine). So it won't be a surprise to me if Kishimoto does it again for Sarada," they shared.

According to myths and lore, the Hindu goddess is said to be the source of all knowledge and art. Those who follow Hindu practices see the goddess Sharada as the reincarnation of Saraswati, a major goddess who controlled all knowledge. It is said the goddess was able to erase ignorance and make words true with ease. As you can imagine, this kind of power vibes with the Mangekyo Sharingan because of its genjutsu influence, so Sarada may be the key to undoing whatever Eida did to the world regarding Boruto.

As for the Sharingan's powers, the fan theory goes on to suggest Sarada may be able to speak words aloud and make them a reality somehow. Obviously, this is a wildly OP power, but Boruto has already crossed the lines with its scaling. As for the other two pitches, the theory suggests Sarada's ties to Sharada could give her omnipotent genjutsu or some kind of omniscient knowledge. In short, Sarada could be headed for some truly godly powers, and that isn't hard to believe.

After all, Naruto dealt with all kinds of overpowered characters, and Boruto has continued that trend. From the Ten-Tails to cyborgs and space ninjas, it is safe to say Boruto has it all. And given what we have seen of Sarada's sun-shaped Mangekyuo, she may have received a set of godly powers herself.

