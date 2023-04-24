Naruto: Sasuke's Story Manga Wraps With Romantic Epilogue

It is no secret that Naruto is one of the biggest series in anime. After its debut a couple of decades back, the shonen title took over. These days, there are millions of fans out there who love Naruto, and new ones are introduced to Team 7 each day. Of course, that is why the series' focus on Sasuke and Sakura still catches our eye, and the Naruto manga made that clear with an all-new epilogue.

After all, there is a Sasuke x Sakura surprise for those reading Naruto's latest spin-off. Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust manga just ended, and its final installment features a romantic epilogue starring our heroes.

Just managed to read the last chapter of Sasuke Retsuden! Feel robbed because we didn’t get these moments in the anime. Sarada making dinner, Sasuke and Sakura enjoying sarada’s dinner, wholesome moment between Sasuke and Sakura. ULTIMATE BETRAYAL🥺 #SasukeRetsuden pic.twitter.com/4xORANN5ih — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 22, 2023

As you can see here, the manga came to a close with chapter ten, and it was there Sasuke got the chance to revisit his home. After finding the means to save Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura are treated to a dinner by Sarada, and the whole reunion is too wholesome for words. But in its final spread, the Naruto manga made sure to return its focus to Sasuke x Sakura.

After all, the epilogue checks on Sakura and Sasuke as they stand on their balcony overlooking the Hidden Leaf. It is there Sakura reveals she knows why Sasuke gave her a wedding ring to wear. Jokingly, she asks whether the gift was meant to ward off other men, and the question makes Sasuke choke on his drink. But rather than mock her husband, Sakura just gives him a sweet kiss. You can see the kiss through the pair's shadows, but still – a kiss is a kiss.

The moment is pretty darn cute, and it is one of the more romantic moments Naruto has given us with this couple. We know Sakura and Sasuke have been endgame since the start, but romance is not the focus of most shonen titles. Naruto toyed with the idea now and then, and while Boruto began with the couple married, fans got to see little of their romance. Now, the Naruto manga has given us a peek into the love Sasuke and Sakura share with this epilogue. So if you are not caught up with this spin-off manga, you better brush up on Sasuke's Story ASAP.

What do you think about this romantic little epilogue? Have you kept up with this Naruto manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.