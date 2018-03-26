Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Reveals Its Official Timeline

When you get into massive franchises like Naruto, it is hard to keep everything straight. Just the series' anime titles are confusing, and the arrival of Boruto made things even harder. Luckily, Weekly Shonen Jump has a tool to sort all its arcs.

Yes, fans have an official timeline for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it goes a little something like this:

As you can see below, the timeline for Boruto details each of its arc chronologically. The list starts off with the very short 'Mitsuki Gaiden' story that aired not long ago. The aside, which adapts a one-off novel okayed by Masashi Kishimoto, details Mitsuki's past and how he came to join the Leaf Village.

Next, fans have the 'Sumire' arc. The saga is the first one Boruto aired as it kicked off the anime. The arc gave fans an introduction to all of Boruto's classmates, and it teased the mysterious bloodline talent the the hero has.

The following arc got things heated when Sasuke showed up. The 'Naruto Gaiden' arc was able to adapt a fan-favorite novel detailing Sarada's journey to confront Sasuke about her history. After that, Boruto has the 'Hidden Mist' arc which saw Boruto's class visit the village and stop an unexpected coup.

Right now, Boruto is in the midst of its 'New Team 7' arc. The anime is giving fans a look into how the legacy team is coming together, and Boruto just had the gang take on their first mission. The arc may be a lengthy one as the anime will usher in its next story with the 'Chunin Exams' arc.

Once the movie-centric story ends, Boruto will lean on the manga with its next arcs. The seventh arc will be all about the 'Mujina Bandits' who give Team 7 a hard time before fans are introduced to a new extremist group. The 'Kara' arc will lay the groundwork for the anime's larger story as Boruto's strange power finds its purpose.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto's predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

