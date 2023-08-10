Naruto Shares New Look at Boruto's Post-Time Skip Design

It's almost time, guys. It has been months since Naruto dropped any update on Boruto, but that will change soon. The hit franchise will revive Boruto soon with its new series, and the time skip sequel will bring Boruto Uzumaki one step closer to the future we saw in his anime premiere. With the fate of the Hidden Leaf in his hands, Boruto has a lot to live up to in his new series, and we've just been given a first look at his older design.

This month will mark the debut of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and Naruto is already hyping the drop. That is why a special look at Shueisha's next V-Jump issue was just teased to the public. This release will drop on August 20th, and it plans to spotlight the start of Boruto's sequel. So of course, they decided to put Naruto's son on the cover.

VJUMP MAGAZINE OCTOBER ISSUE COVER!



COVER FEATURES FIRST LOOK AT BORUTO’S TIMESKIP DESIGN!



As you can see above, the cover art shows off Boruto's new look, and this marks one of the first times we've seen it in the manga. We were shown this post-time skip design when the Boruto anime put out episode one. The premiere began with a flash forward pitted Boruto against Kawaki, and this Naruto cover art proves that the fated battle is finally on the horizon.

Boruto's new design is a far cry from anything his father donned when he returned to the Leaf from his training. Our hero is channeling Sasuke here with his black cloak, white button-up top, and loose black slacks. Complete with a leather belt, Boruto is seen wielding a sword here and his usual bolt necklace. Plus, the post-time skip outfit sees Boruto donning Sasuke's stricken headband. There is no doubt Boruto is Sasuke's protege, and we will get to see how powerful he's become soon enough.

After all, Sasuke took Boruto out of the Hidden Leaf to train. When Boruto part one closed, a powerful just was placed over the world rewriting reality for Boruto and Kawaki. The boys swapped lives essentially, so now Boruto is believed to be the man who killed Naruto. Sarada is one of the only people who knows the truth, so she pushed Sasuke to save Boruto and train him to fight Kawaki in the future. Now, that future has arrived, and we're obsessed with how Boruto is looking ahead of its launch.

If you are not familiar with Boruto, you can always catch up on the Naruto sequel. Its anime is on hiatus but can be watched on Hulu or Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Boruto part one can be read on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more details, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

