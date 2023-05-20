Naruto: Boruto and Kawaki Square Off in New Cover Art

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of a hiatus for both its anime and manga releases, but thankfully the Naruto manga is still finding ways to take fans by surprise such as with the first look at the cover art for the next major Boruto manga release! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally taken the first major steps towards the time skip that fans were teased with back at the very beginning of the series overall, but that also unfortunately means it's going to be a while before fans get to actually see this time skip in action.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended Part 1 of its anime earlier this year, and subsequently followed it up with the announcement that the Boruto manga will also be going on a hiatus for the next few months while it prepares for the much anticipated time skip. Things are heading into a terrible future for Boruto as he and Kawaki are now set on the destructive path that was teased at the start of the series overall, and their fight is highlighting the cover art for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Volume 20 as it readies to his shelves in Japan next month. Check it out below:

When Is Boruto Coming Back?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its anime run earlier this year, and has announced that the anime will return with Part 2 in the future. A release window or date has yet to be announced for Boruto Part 2 of the anime as of this writing, however. As for the manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for the highly anticipated post-time skip phase that the final chapters have been setting up. While the exact date for the Boruto manga return has yet to be announced, it has been confirmed to return some time this September.

It's been a wild turn of events for Boruto Uzumaki himself as due to Eida's power, he's now being hunted by the Hidden Leaf Village as the number one criminal who killed the Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. All the while, Kawaki has taken the spot of Boruto as Naruto's son in the village's eyes. Not only that, Code's still preparing his grand army and now there are many things to keep track of when the Boruto anime and manga finally return.

What are you hoping to see from Boruto's time skip in the manga and anime's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!