Naruto: Viral TikTok Shows Off Kakashi's Best Moves

Even with a new generation of ninja taking the reins of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, the sixth Hokage, Kakashi, has made his presence known in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and one fan has been able to capture some of Kakashi's best moves using the video service known as Tiko Tok while merging animation and live action footage to perfectly capture the copy cat ninja! The teacher of Team 7 is responsible for a lot of the moves and techniques that his students developed over the years, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura proving to be some of the strongest ninja of Konoha as a result!

Currently, in the anime, Kakashi is going to take a very hands on approach to Boruto's training, teaching the son of Naruto how to up his chakra level before he once again dives feet first into battling against the Kara Organization. With the future episode titles hinting that Boruto might be learning a new version of the Rasengan under the copy cat ninja's tutelage, it's clear that though Kakashi might not be as front and center as he once was in the original series and in the subsequent Shippuden, he still has plenty to teach the next generation of kids that are looking to fight under the banner of the Hidden Leaf!

Instagram Animator BrknSergio shared this impressive brief clip that combines real world cosplay and stunning animation to show off some of Kakashi's greatest moves, including the lightning harness power of Chidori that the copy cat ninja has used time and time again during his fights in the epic Shonen franchise:

Kakashi definitely earned his spot as the sixth Hokage of Konoha, leading the way for Naruto's stint as the seventh which we are currently witnessing in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Though we didn't get to see much of Kakashi as a Hokage, considering that this time period seemingly took place between the conclusion of Shippuden and the start of the current series, we would imagine that there are certainly some good stories to mine from this period of time.

What do you think of this slick Kakashi animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!