Naruto Reveals Boruto’s Surprising Sexy no Jutsu

One of Naruto’s most unique ninjutsu techniques is about to be passed onto the next generation with Boruto revealing his own version of the “Sexy No Jutsu” in the upcoming time travel arc. The move, which originally had the young ninja harboring the nine tailed fox transforming into a naked woman, isn’t exactly destructive in nature but does manage to stop some enemies in their tracks, that’s for sure. Played for comic effect most of the time, the “Sexy No Jutsu” still managed to become a well known part of Naruto’s arsenal, and it seems as if Boruto will be adding it to his roster of techniques soon.

Twitter User Uchihafamille shared a breakdown of the upcoming designs from the time travel arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that don’t just show off Boruto’s upcoming technique, but several other different character fashions and changes from the latest storyline:

For those following the anime series, you know that both Boruto and his teacher Sasuke have found themselves stranded in Konoha’s past, arriving during a time when Naruto was still a young child and looking to become the next Hokage. Now, attempting to find a way back home and halt the plans of the villainous Urashiki, a member of the celestial Utsutsuki Clan, the pair are going to come into contact with some old favorites, both dead and alive.

The Sexy No Jutsu appeared numerous times throughout the Naruto franchise, with the young jinchuuriki using it time and time again to escape from sticky situations. The ninjutsu itself is completely ridiculous and something that Naruto relied less and less on as he got older, but Boruto is just at the right age to start employing a juvenile attack.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.