Naruto Gets the Perfect Cartoon Makeover in Viral Shorts

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is currently at its highest point yet as the franchise celebrates the 20th Anniversary of its anime adaptation's original premiere, and now it has gotten the perfect cartoon makeover with some shorts that have gone viral with fans! It's been two decades since the anime adaptation first premiered in Japan, and it has been such a success over the decades that the franchise looks much different than it first began. It's gone through so many makeovers through its run that it's clear that it is going to have many more before it is all said and done.

As Naruto continues to change and evolve over the next few years through releases like the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel manga and anime, fans are sharing their own takes on the franchise too. One genius artist on BiliBili has shared some fun cartoon influenced makeovers for Naruto's characters that include the likes of SpongeBob Squarepants favorites and many more, and the shorts have gone viral on Twitter as other fans have found their Tom and Jerry twists on Naruto's biggest fights. Check it out:

The person that keeps reanimating these Naruto moments as western cartoons deserve the world🔥 pic.twitter.com/vPtjpnw4yv — The16thhokagae👑🦁 (@the16thhokagae) October 9, 2022

As Naruto continues to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, it's been the perfect time to look back and see just how far the franchise has come through the two decades of its run. The original anime can be credited with much of the current popularity anime has in the West thanks to how big of a reach Naruto's first run was able to have, and it's likely to keep going even longer thanks to the follow up sequel that has garnered a huge fan following in its own right. But the franchise will keep going, and it's possible it'll be 20 more years before it ends.

With how many franchises currently coming back with new projects or episodes, Naruto's kind of primed for one of those too. It will be tough to actually do so, however, thanks to the sequel series still keeping the franchise afloat without the need for a reboot. But it's hard to deny how much of an impact Naruto would have if it released a more trimmed down version of the anime that directly adapted the events of the manga.

