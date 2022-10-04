Naruto Releases New Shippuden Posters for 20th Anniversary

The anime adaptation taking on Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series kicked off 20 years ago today, and the series is really celebrating just how far it has come with new posters highlighting some of Naruto: Shippuden's biggest moments! It's been two decades since the anime originally premiered in Japan back in 2002, and today the series turns 20 years old. It was a much different series from when it all first began, and that was largely in part to the fact that the second era of the series jumped forward in time and brought Naruto Uzumaki and the others in his generation to a new age.

With Naruto now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere, the series has been looking back on the franchise's run this far and tapping into the series' coolest moments over its run. With the anime previously releasing a special new poster to highlight the first era of the series before the cut off, Viz Media has released two new posters showing off Naruto: Shippuden's two distinct eras before and during the Fourth Great Ninja War. It's a cool new look for the franchise overall, and you can check it out below:

Continue towards a righteous path even when the world turns its back on you. #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/LUKY9662DC — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 3, 2022

Strong bonds can overcome all that is seemingly impossible. #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/qQ0b4yk6dw — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 3, 2022

Naruto's come a long way since the series first kicked off two decades ago, and it's at a much different place than when it first began. It remains one of the standout action franchises among fans as it has been one of the first few anime series that many fans were introduced to, and now it's even bigger than ever before as the franchise has since branched out with feature films, spin-offs, novels, manga, video games, and even a full on sequel series with its own manga and anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto is only continuing from this point on as there are no signs of slowing down any time soon. As the franchise prepares for the next two decades of its run, there is a great chance that even more fans will discover the series for themselves. But how have you felt about Naruto over the last 20 years? What are some of your favorite moments from Naruto: Shippuden? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!