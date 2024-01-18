Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Boruto's Life-or-Death Battle With Mitsuki

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has flipped the script on the ninja world. Now that Boruto Uzumaki is on the run as former friends are now new enemies, it seems that one member of Team 7 is about to have an unfortunate reunion with the son of the Seventh Hokage. While Boruto has shown how much he's developed his chakra from the conclusion of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to now, it would seem that the offspring of Orochimaru hasn't been wasting their time during the time skip.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 6, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. It's often hard to believe that Mitsuki is the offspring of Orochimaru if you were to only go by their personality. Despite having a similar snake-like appearance, the member of Team 7 has long held a quiet, jovial nature when it comes to interacting with the likes of Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and other members of the Hidden Leaf Village. Things have seemingly changed in Two Blue Vortex, as Mitsuki has been tasked with protecting Kawaki and Eida by any means necessary.

Mitsuki V Boruto: A Terrible Team 7 Reunion

When last we saw Boruto Uzumaki in a fight, he was able to do serious damage to Code thanks to a new Rasengan attack he developed off-panel. Almost easily dispatching with the Kara leader, Boruto has been working on clearing his name and undoing the spell that Eida put into place. Unfortunately for Naruto's son, Mitsuki is on his trail and the next chapter will see Orochimaru's progeny taking on Boruto.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Ch. 6: Shikamaru tries to piece together a far-fetched theory! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/gcixoNltyV pic.twitter.com/xauPPoOEiW — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 18, 2024

In chasing Boruto, Mitsuki knocks out Kawaki so that he will be the only one to face Naruto's son. Boruto is surprisingly warned by the would-be eighth Hokage, Shikamaru, who warns of Mitsuki's approach. In confronting the current renegade, Mitsuki hints at his current power level, "We finally meet again, Boruto. I've been waiting for this moment. I don't know what lies he's fed you, but move aside Sarada, right now. I can't control my strength."

