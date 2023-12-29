Naruto: Epic Boruto Fan-Anime Brings Its Timeskip to Life

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has turned a new page on the adventures of Boruto Uzumaki and the ninja world. Taking place three years in the future once Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came to an end, manga readers have witnessed a terrifying series of threats facing Konoha. While Two Blue Vortex has yet to confirm when we can expect an anime adaptation of the current storyline, fan animators are taking matters into their own hands by creating a fan anime for the latest take on Boruto Uzumaki.

Without diving into full spoilers for the Two Blue Vortex, the world is a very different place than in Naruto Next Generations. Thanks to the power of Eida and her desire to be with Kawaki, the former Kara member has used her power to make Boruto Uzumaki an enemy of the ninja world. While the world is now against Boruto, the son of the Seventh Hokage has managed to find some worthy allies. The two Uchiha, Sasuke and his daughter Sarada, have stuck by Boruto in this new shonen chapter. Surprisingly, Boruto has also received an unexpected ally in Kashin Koji, the member of Kara who was revealed to be a clone of Jiraiya, Naruto's deceased mentor.

The Two Blue Vortex Comes To Life

The fan animation takes the opportunity to focus on Boruto Uzumaki's return to Konoha, as the Seventh Hokage's son has been working in the background for the three years that have passed. Alongside a heightened strength, Boruto also returned with a new iteration of the Rasengan that was enough to almost take Code off the playing field. Now that Two Blue Vortex has a new villainous collective threatening the ninja world, Boruto is going to have his work cut out for him.

Earlier in 2023, Naruto was set to return with four new episodes of the original series. However, Studio Pierrot had announced that the episodes needed more time to be completed, meaning that they have been indefinitely delayed and failed to meet their original release dates. It might be some time before the Two Blue Vortex hits the small screen, but it will make major waves once it receives an anime adaptation.

What do you think of this fresh take on the Two Blue Vortex? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.