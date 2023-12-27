Naruto Shares Special Boruto Art for the Holidays

Naruto is still going strong over 20 years after the anime first premiered around the world, and now the franchise is closing out the year with some special new Boruto franchise art for the holiday season! Although the anime first premiered over two decades ago, it's been one of the most successful anime launches ever with it even ranking as the most searched anime in 25 years with Google. Masashi Kishimoto's franchise has been successfully running in some form since that original manga run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine came to an end, so it's hard to think of a world without some kind of new Naruto release.

The story has not only continued through releases such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (and its own time skip sequel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex), but the original anime is touting a comeback of its own that's currently in the works for a release some time in 2024. With everything that has happened with the franchise in 2023, Naruto is closing things out strong for the year with some special new art highlighting many of the happy families seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for the holidays. You can check it out below.

What's Next for Naruto in 2024?

Naruto has a lot of projects now in the works for 2024 and beyond. Not only is there a new live-action adaptation currently being written, but there is a special return planned for the original iteration of the anime in production as well. Originally scheduled to release in Fall 2023 before being hit with a delay for an indeterminate amount of time, Naruto's original anime will be returning for a new slate of four planned episodes following a young Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as they take on a new Team 7 mission.

Naruto has yet to confirm a release date or window for these new episodes as of the time of this writing, but thankfully there is plenty of time to read some of the new franchise entries that are currently running right now. You can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga that Masashi Kishimoto crafted for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What are you hoping to see from the Naruto franchise in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!