Naruto Cosplay Brings Back The Father of Naruto, Minato

The fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village wasn't just one of the strongest ninja to ever be born of Konoha, but he also just so happened to be the father of Naruto, and grandfather of Boruto, with one fan taking the opportunity to honor the fallen warrior with some insanely spot-on Cosplay! Needless to say, even though Minato fell in battle attempting to stop the destruction caused by the nine-tailed fox, his legacy lives on in both his son and his grandson within the Hidden Leaf Village that has become one of the most popular Shonen locales!

Minato's story was a tragic one, meeting the love of his life in Kushina and beginning a family with her, as the Akatsuki member known as Obito attacked Hidden Leaf Village using the power of the Kyubi. Though Minato wasn't able to ultimately defeat the tailed beast, he was able to use his dying breaths to lock it within the body of his son, saving the village but dooming his son to a lonely childhood where everyone turned their back on Naruto for fear of the beast that resided within himself. Though we don't foresee Minato coming back to life any time soon in the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it certainly wouldn't be the first time if he did!

Instagram Cosplayer Migo_Mii shared this impressive take on the fourth Hokage of Konoha, aka the Yellow Flash, who was easily one of the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf, and has had a lasting legacy on the denizens of one of the biggest ninja villages of the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto:

As mentioned earlier, Minato did come back to life during the Fourth Ninja World War that took place during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, which saw nearly every deceased ninja being brought back to life. Joining the cause of Konoha, he was able to help Naruto and his friends defeat both Obito and Madara Uchiha before returning to the grave. Naruto and Minato might not have had much time to bond, but the father and son have a lot in common with one another.

