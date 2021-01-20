Naruto Fan Gives the Akatsuki a Custom LEGO Set

✖

The Akatsuki might have been defeated within the sequel series of Naruto: Shippudenbut their legacy has continued thanks to the clan of rogue ninjas in the current series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and one fan has decided to give the terrifying group a custom set of LEGO figures that hilariously captures one of the biggest threats to the world of the Hidden Leaf Village! Though the Kara Organization has a ways to go before they can hit the insanity that was unleashed by the Akatsuki, they certainly are trying their best in the anime and manga created by Masashi Kishimoto!

The Akatsuki was formed under the pretense of collecting all the tailed beasts and using their power to create the "Infinity Tsukuyomi", which would allow Madara Uchiha to essentially trap the residents of the world within a reality that they could control. While the Akatsuki was eventually defeated by a combination of all the ninja villages of the world, their plan and power was enough to eliminate a large swath of ninjas in their path and had long-lasting ramifications on Naruto and his friends. Though the Akatsuki's reign has come to an end, their legacy lives on and Kara has a lot of evil to accomplish if they want to leave the same mark!

Reddit User I Have Ways shared this impressive custom set of Naruto Lego figures that captures the menace of six of the members of the Akatsuki, giving us an idea of what Naruto characters would look like if they were finally brought into the world of Lego:

The Akatsuki was broken down not just thanks to many of them being defeated in battle, but also thanks in part to the revelation that the villainous collective was being manipulated at the expense of Obito and Madara Uchiha. Before the Akatsuki was ultimately defeated, a number of members such as Pain and Itachi were able to find redemption of a sort thanks in part to the ninjas of Konoha. Should the Akatsuki ever make a return in some new form or fashion, it would spell doom and destruction for the ninja world.

What do you think of this custom set of Naruto Lego figures? Would you like to see official Lego sets made for the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Team 7!