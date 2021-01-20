Exclusive Naruto: Shippuden Pop Figures Launch for Funko Fair's Anime Day

Funko Fair 2021 is in full swing, and Day 2 is all about anime Pop figures. Earlier today we saw the inevitable Dragon Ball Z drop, and now we're getting a wave from another Funko favorite - Naruto: Shippuden. What's more, the wave includes some great exclusives.

The standard Pop figures in the Naruto: ShippudenFunko Fair wave include Minato Namikaze, Sixth Path Sage, Kabuto Yakushi, Shikamaru Nara, and Nagato (Pain). Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Walmart and here Entertainment Earth at this very moment. Now, let's talk about the exclusives...

Two Naruto: Shippuden AAA Anime exclusives are now available that include Minato Namikaze with his Rasengan spiral chakra sphere and kunai. If you're extra lucky, you'll get the 2x exclusive glow-in-the-dark Chase version of this Pop figure, which will be shipped randomly to customers. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth.

The second AAA Anime exclusive is Kakashi in his ANBU operative attire complete with dog mask and his Mangekyo Sharingan eye. Again, if you're super lucky the Chase version of the Pop figure wearing the mask will arrive on your doorstep. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth.

The remaining Naruto Funko Pop exclusives (some of which were previously released) can be found via the links below:

You can keep up with all of the anime Funko Pop releases from Day 2 of Funko Fair right here via our master list. Breakout waves from the 10-day Funko Fair event can be found here.

