New Naruto Cliffhanger Reunites Boruto, Sarada at Last

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has placed Boruto Uzumaki into quite the pickle. Now that the world has turned against the son of the Seventh Hokage, with Boruto having few allies to rely on thanks to the twisted power of Eida. In the fifth chapter of the latest shonen series, we see more revelations regarding the new threats to the ninja world, but we are also able to see two members of Team 7 take the opportunity reunite for the first time in a long time.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 5, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Before the time skip that ushered in Two Blue Vortex, Naruto Next Generations saw Eida weaving a spell that made it so that Konoha believed Boruto was responsible for his parents' deaths. While Naruto and Hinata aren't dead, instead trapped inside a limbo-like state thanks to Kawaki, no one is aware of their current state outside of their adopted son. With everyone believing that Boruto is responsible for their demise, and now thinking that he is not the biological son of the Seventh, Sarada has been able to dodge Eida's spell.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto x Sarada: Team 7 United

Following the discovery that Sasuke Uchiha had been trapped by the Divine Tree, creating a nefarious doppelganger of Sarada's father, Boruto took the chance to return to Konoha. In the final pages of chapter 5, we are able to see Boruto and Sarada finally have their long-awaited reunion, with Uzumaki having been away for years at this point from the Hidden Leaf Village. Sarada admonishes Boruto for being away for so long and remains a stalwart ally to the Seventh Hokage's son, which is something that the shonen ninja could definitely use.

While Boruto and Sarada are on good terms, the same can't be said for Mitsuki, the offspring of Orochimaru. While previously being a part of Team 7, Mitsuki has fallen for Eida's spell hook, line, and sinker, wanting nothing more than to take Boruto down. Should all three members of Team 7 be re-united, it might spawn a brawl that will tear apart the ninja world.

What do you think of this long-awaited reunion finally hitting the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.