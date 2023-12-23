Boruto Reveals the Goal of Its Chakra Tree Villains

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex already had plenty going on as a sequel to Naruto Next Generations, but the inclusion of the sentient Divine Tree villains has thrown a serious challenge at the denizens of the ninja world. With the world now changed thanks to the power of Eida, the villainous Code might not compare to the beings that are seeking to accomplish their goals. In the latest chapter, readers get the opportunity to learn what the dark doppelgangers are up to and how their goals align with the original Otsutsuki.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 5, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. For those who are unfamiliar with these new antagonists, they are sentient creations of the Divine Tree, the fauna that allowed the Otsutsuki to become immortal by eating its fruit. The legendary tree could not create organic beings on its own, instead using the bodies of pre-established ninjas to exist. The current roster includes Matsuri, Hidari, and Bug, who took their identities from Moegi, Sasuke Uchiha, and Code's right-hand man. Their leader, Jura, remains a mystery as readers have yet to learn just who he is based on from the ninja world.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Does The Divine Tree Want?

Jura, the mysterious leader, breaks down their goal, which doesn't differ too much from the plans of the Otsutsuki, "In short, while we are still a single existence known as the Divine Tree, we are experiencing an unprecedented state in which we each possess independent consciousness. There is no major change to our goal of devouring the Otsutsuki Boruto and Kawaki and evolving into our final form."

The big difference between the new band of antagonists and their predecessors is that they each have an individual target that they are looking to consume as well. As it stands, Jura is targeting Naruto Uzumaki, Matsuri is targeting Konohamaru, Hidari is targeting Sarada Uchiha, and Bug is targeting Eida. With Boruto still dodging his former friends and Code remaining a threat, Konoha has its hands full.

What do you think of Boruto's new villains? What are your predictions when it comes to Jura's identity?