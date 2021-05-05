Naruto Fandom is Crowdfunding an Indie Studio's Live-Action Pitch

✖

Re:Anime is an independent studio that has spent time adapting several anime and pop culture properties into live-action and it seems as if their latest crowdfunding effort is close to becoming a success, as the "Naruto Climbing Silver Series" is days away from its campaign coming to a close. The Indie Gogo campaign is asking for $15000 USD to continue the live-action adaptation of the adventures of the Hidden Leaf Village and is only a few hundred dollars away from helping the independent movie producers from achieving their goal of continuing this adaptation.

The "Climbing Silver Series" created by Re:Anime follows the devastating events of Naruto: Shippuden which saw Shikamaru and his team losing their teacher, Asuma, to one of the members of the rogue ninjas known as the Akatsuki. Part Five of the series, which the Indie Gogo campaign was created in order to complete, is dubbed "Shikamaru's Revenge" and will most likely follow the shadow-wielding ninja exacting his revenge against Hidan, the Akatsuki member that reveled in his demise. Re:Anime in the past has created live-action adaptations for the likes of One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, The Legend of Korra, and more, so they definitely have found a knack when it comes to creating heart-pounding action scenes.

Re:Anime shared the crowdfunding goal via their Official Twitter Account, which is only a few days away from ending but is also amazingly close to hitting its goal of continuing the Naruto adaptation that tells one of Konoha's most tragic tales:

We need your support to finish Shikamaru's Revenge against Hidan and Kakuzu! If you wanna see Kakashi and Naruto in live-action please consider supporting us using the link below!https://t.co/5qb5tqXc77 — Reanime (@reanimefilms) April 8, 2021

Though Asuma died during the events of Naruto Shippuden, his legacy was carried on by both his partner Kurenai, and within Boruto: Naruto Next Generations by his daughter, Mirai. Though Mirai herself hasn't been a big part of the Vessel Arc that has taken place in the latest episodes of the sequel series, her presence was felt during a recent storyline that saw her traveling alongside Kakashi and Might Guy.

