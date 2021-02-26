Naruto: Indie Studio Teases Live-Action Web Series with First Trailer

The franchise of Naruto has been giving anime fans decades of stories within the ninja world, following the orange-clad ninja on his journey from a pariah to a Hokage, and it seems as if the series will be getting a live-action adaptation thanks to the popular fan-favorite creators at Re:Anime. With the indie studio having already dipped their toes into the likes of Hunter x Hunter, Avatar The Last Airbender, One-Punch Man, and Tokyo Ghoul, fans are definitely looking forward to seeing their take on the Hidden Leaf with the series "Naruto Climbing Sliver".

The Shonen world created by Masashi Kishimoto has yet to get a live-action movie, though it did receive several stage plays exclusive to Japan, though there definitely have been rumors that Naruto and Team 7 would be getting a Hollywood adaptation through Lionsgate. Little news has been released about the film, in terms of a release date or casting announcement, though we do know that originally director Michael Gracey, who was the creative mind behind The Greatest Showman, was set to direct the movie. On top of this, Avi Arad, perhaps best known for his work on Sony Pictures' Spider-Man films, was also linked to the movie.

The Naruto franchise began with the titular anime series, which then garnered two sequel series in Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the latter series still running to this day in both anime and manga formats, it has definitely earned its place in the upper echelon of Shonen series, competing with heavy hitters such as Dragon Ball, Bleach, and One Piece to name a few. The series has spread like wildfire in terms of popularity, with celebrities like Michael B Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Boyega sharing their love of all things Konoha.

The latest saga of the anime, the Vessel Arc, has introduced the ninja world to the long-awaited character known as Kawaki, a mysterious young ninja who has ties to the Kara Organization. With Team 7 recently finishing their battle against the rogue ninja Ao, now in the employ of Kara, it's clear that the ninja of Konoha have gone from out of the frying pan and into the fire.

