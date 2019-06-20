New Boruto Fight Reveals How Similar Mirai Is To Her Father Asuma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is wrapping up its latest arc following Mirai, Kakashi, and Gai. The “Konoha Shinden” episodes follow the trio as they attempted to find some rest and relaxation at a series of hot springs, with Mirai almost acting as a babysitter to the duo of older ninjas. On this journey, Mirai discovered a hot spring that may have the ability to resurrect the dead, and more specifically, her father Asuma. While the hot spring wasn’t what it seemed, it did allow Mirai to become closer to her deceased dad than she ever had before.

As Mirai realized that the hot spring run by Ryuki didn’t in fact bring back the dead, but rather was a sham in order for the owner to gain the powers of the God of the dead, she called upon abilities similar to her father’s to defeat the “would-be” Hidan. Using a technique dubbed “Wind Style: Whirlwind Fist”, Mirai channeled the spirit of Asuma and defeated Ryuki, ending his plans.

Ryuki’s defeat is poetic for Mirai, allowing her not just to find a new bond with her father, but also avenge him in a spiritual sense against the God of Death. Hidan, the member of the Akatsuki that originally had killed her father, was eventually defeated by Team Asuma, with the young ninja managing to dismember the immortal and bury him under ground.

Mirai, outside of digging up Hidan’s dismembered, still living, body parts and inflicting more pain on them, wouldn’t be able to get her own revenge, but managed to do so in defeating Ryuki. While it’s a shame that Asuma won’t be coming back to the land of the living any time soon, viewers get to see his spirit live on through his daughter and we hope that Mirai continues to be a fixture in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in years to come.

