New Interview Reveals the Iconic Changes Naruto’s Editor Made to the Series

When it comes to Naruto, the series stands as one of the most famous to ever come from Japan. The ninja-centric story has enthralled audiences all over for more than a decade, and creator Masashi Kishimoto has reaped the benefits of Naruto‘s successful. Of course, it took more than just him to make the story, and it turns out Kishimoto’s editor made some big saves when the series got going.

Recently, fans got some insight into Naruto‘s earliest days thanks to a program in Japan. A twitter use known as Raika Kurume shared the information which the special shared, and the program confirmed the editor of Naruto had Kishimoto changed some now-iconic elements of the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, the program confirmed Kishimoto’s interest in naming two characters differently. Gaara was originally created as Jotaro, but his first editor Kosuke Yahagi suggested Gaara was a better option. As for Zabuza, the editor gifted the mercenary his name after Kishimoto tried to name the Hidden Mist rogue Momotaro. Oh, and the editor gave the artist a scolding for making Kakashi talk like an old man when he was said to be the Sharingan Devil.

As for other changes, the program confirmed a few more changes which the editor suggested to Kishhimoto. You can check out the full list below:

“Cutting out a ton of exposition.

Putting in Sasuke.

Making the Wave Country arc (with Zabuza/Haku).

Stopping him from making the hokage and teachers animals.

Having all the characters take the Chunin Exam all at once.

The models for Rock Lee and the other Chunin Exam characters.

Turning Naruto from a fox into a human.

Changing Zabuza’s partner Haku from a bear into a human.

Giving the protagonist narrow eyes and the rival wider eyes.

Having him make the names of jutsu consistent for worlbuilding’s sake, rather than random and all over the place.”

As you can see, those changes alter some of the most important parts of Naruto. From Sasuke to Rock Lee, no one was spared from a few alterations, and fans agree the changes were for the best. After all, it is hard to imagine Tsunade as some sort of animal Hokage, but something about Haku becoming a bear does sound great.

Are you glad the editor made the changes he did to Naruto? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

via Sora News 24