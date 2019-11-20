Naruto’s Kakashi Joins Pokemon Sword and Shield with New Mod

When it comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield, fans think they have found everything there is to know about it. The game has been out for several days which has given Pokemon fanatics a chance to comb the game over. Of course, some have decided to put their own mark on the game with mods, and it seems one otaku felt it was time to introduce a certain character to the game.

After all, Scorbunny is plenty cute, but the Pokemon could be even cuter if he looked like a certain ninja. One Naruto fan created a mod that turns the starter’s evolution into Kakashi Hatake, and we’re decidedly obsessed.

Over on Twitter, the user BruhLookAtThis shared their mod for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The patch, which is available for download, will turn Raboot into a Kakashi cosplayer thanks to an outfit swap.

As you can see in the video above, the mod works rather seamlessly with the game. Raboot is seen in a totally new outfit that mimics the one Kakashi wears. Dressed in a navy blue jumpsuit, Raboot rocks Kakashi’s usual face mask and even dons a flak jacket from the Hidden Leaf Village.

Some extra details are added to the mod which makes Raboot even better. The outfit change gives the Pokemon a ninja headband which features a Poke Ball, but the best addition is with Raboot’s eye. The cute creature is rocking the Mangekyou Sharingan, so any opponent facing off with this evolution better back off. The Uchiha do not mess around with their Sharingan, and Kakashi has mastered the inherited power ASAP.

