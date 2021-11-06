Naruto Fan Honors Kurama With Slick Bodypaint Cosplay

One Naruto fan has shared an awesome tribute to Kurama with some awesome body paint cosplay! The Naruto franchise is still reeling from the loss of Naruto’s inner demon turned faithful companion, Kurama, with the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series first began with the introduction of the Nine Tailed Beast, and it has been a huge part of the series ever since it was implanted within Naruto’s body. First it was the unpredictable source of wild power, then became Naruto’s greatest strength needed to save the world.

That’s why it’s so difficult to imagine how the Naruto franchise is going to look without Kurama as a piece of it going forward, and even more difficult to imagine how Naruto Uzumaki himself is going to sit within the future of the manga and anime. What makes that tougher is just how slick of a design Kurama has, and how iconic its been to the series over the years as well. Now that design has come to life through some awesome make up and body paint work from artist @yaizaperez on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you haven’t been keeping up with the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, now there should be plenty of time to catch up with either the manga or anime’s story before what comes next. The anime is fairly close in its adaptation of the manga’s material, so it’s still unclear what the anime will look like without Kurama and Naruto at the center of all of its battles. It managed to save one final cool fight for the duo as they unleashed Baryon Mode against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and with it were able to help defeat the powerful foe once and for all.

But that battle left both Naruto and Sasuke much weaker than ever before, and with Boruto hosting a nearly complete Otsutsuki within his own body, this leaves the future of the conflicts in even more question. It’s the same for the status of the other Tailed Beasts without Kurama around, and thus leads to an unfortunate future in both the manga and anime in the coming months and years. What did you think of Kurama’s last moments in Boruto? What are some of your favorite Tailed Beasts scenes in the franchise overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!