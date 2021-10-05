Naruto Fans Memorialize Kurama Following Boruto’s Big Episode

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw the Hidden Leaf Village finally managing to take down the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, aka Isshiki but the ninja of Konoha suffered some major casualties in the process. With Sasuke losing the use of his Rinnegan along with his eye thanks to a surprise attack by Momoshiki who had taken over Boruto’s body, the biggest casualty came thanks to Naruto’s use of the Baryon Mode, which caused the nine-tailed fox Kurama to lose his life and give Naruto a fond farewell.

Kurama’s death was one of the saddest moments in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and perhaps the entirety of Naruto as a Shonen franchise, with the Kyuubi saying his goodbyes to his host while expressing his thanks for calling him by his real name. Though the Nine-Tails was responsible for the death of Naruto’s parents while under the sway of Obito during the birth of Naruto, it’s clear that the Seventh Hokage was able to have a lasting effect on the larger-than-life being.

