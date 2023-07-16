Naruto Manga Returns With Special Minato One Shot: Read

There’s no other way to say it, guys. Naruto is back. It has been years since Masashi Kishimoto brought fans back into the original series he created, but that all changed today with a new one-shot. The creator of Naruto just released a one-shot dedicated to Minato Namikaze, and you can read Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral right now.

And yes, the one-shot is just as good as we all hoped it would be. Kishimoto came out of retirement swinging, and Naruto fans may shed a tear by the end of this manga.

As you can see here, the new Naruto one-shot is live in English, and the manga turns its focus to Minato. The Fourth Hokage was chosen to get their own one-shot after a global poll ranked Minato as the fandom’s top choice. Since the poll ended, Kishimoto has been working hard on the extended one-shot, and it is live now after all this time.

The epic one-shot focuses on Minato’s work as a ninja long before he became the Hokage. We get to see Minato fight alongside his original genin team. The project also shows Minato’s relationship with Kushina blossom into the romance we all know. Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral also explores Minato’s creation of the Rasengan and how he helped tamed the Kurama within Kushina. With Kishimoto’s gorgeous art leading the way, this one-shot is top-tier, and it shows Naruto still has tons of content to mine. So if you have missed Kishimoto’s work, this new release is going to make you teary-eyed.

Of course, there are still many who have not read Naruto or caught up on its original run. You can read Kishimoto’s original run of Naruto as well as its sequel on Manga Plus. So if you want more info on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”