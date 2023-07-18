Naruto Finally Explains Why Minato Created the Rasengan

Naruto brought its main series to a closer some years ago, but after a long wait, we have been given a taste of the good old days. Creator Masashi Kishimoto came out of retirement this week to post a new Naruto one-shot, and this one takes fans way back. After all, the story is set well before Naruto Uzumaki is born, and it finally explained why Minato was hellbent on making the Rasengan work.

As it turns out, the technique was never for himself. Minato made up the jutsu for Kushina because he could not imagine a world where she could be lost in battle.

The whole thing began when Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral went live with Minato going to battle against two bijuu vessels. After seeing their power firsthand, Minato is forced to realize just how intense these ninja are. He also knows Kushina is counted amongst them as she has the Nine-Tailed Fox sealed within her, so he gets to work.

Having watched the two vessels in battle, Minato decides to make a manmade version of the bijuu bomb. This inspiration ended up becoming the Rasengan, and Kushina was able to see it take shape before long. When she asked Minato about the move, the ninja said he wanted to create a move Kushina could use that mimicked the other vessels without risking a Nine-Tail takeover. Minato was determined to equip Kushina for battle against those like her before he didn’t want to lose her in battle. And to be frank, the whole confession is too cute.

For years now, the Naruto fandom has wondered how Minato came up with the Rasengan, and now we have our answer. The thing that pushed the Fourth Hokage was his love for Kushina. Desperate to protect his precious people, Minato created the Rasengan in hopes of protecting Kushina from those like her, and the Rasengan went on to do just that for his son as well.

If you are not caught up on this new Naruto manga, the one-shot is available to read on Manga Plus. As for the series, the entire Naruto manga can be found through the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more details on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”

