Naruto Is Giving Maskless Kakashi His Own Figure

The Copy Cat Ninja Kakashi played an instrumental role in the lives of numerous ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura working directly with him as a part of Team 7. Remaining one of the most powerful ninjas in Konoha, the teacher spends the majority of the shonen franchise masked up, though there have been one or two instances where Kakashi's face was revealed. Now, Naruto fans can have the opportunity to own a "Maskless Kakashi" figure that highlights the shonen character's face for all to see.

Surprisingly enough, Kakashi hasn't played that big of a role in the fight against the Kara Organization in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the next arc of the manga about to land in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it will be interesting to see if the Copy Cat Ninja is able to return and what side he will take in the wild confrontation. Thanks to the power of Eida, and Kawaki hot on his tail, Boruto is seen as a villain by the majority of Konoha's residents. Luckily, the son of the Seventh Hokage does have back-up in the forms of Sarada and Sasuke, though with the next phase taking place four years from where we last left the shonen star, things are sure to be very different in Two Blue Vortex.

Maskless Kakashi Figure

Bandai Namco shared a look at the Maskless Kakashi figure that is currently available in Japan, with the new line also featuring the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Gaara, and Itachi. Kakashi's choice to wear a mask remain something of a mystery to this day, as he isn't suffering any injuries from his many years as a ninja to his face. As the shonen series continues, it will be interesting to see what role the Copy Cat Ninja plays.

At present, the Boruto anime series remains on hiatus, though next month will see Studio Pierrot taking the opportunity to revisit the original Naruto series with four original episodes. While Pierrot hasn't stated when the series following Boruto Uzumaki will return, the anime adaptation will have some big moments from the manga to cover when it does make its big comeback.

