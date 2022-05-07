Boruto Fans Resurrect Artist's Hints Of Kakashi's Comeback

✖

Kakashi remains one of the most popular ninjas to ever be introduced in the Naruto series, with the copycat ninja helping to forge the strength of the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura when he taught Team 7. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations focusing on a new generation of warriors within Konoha, fans have been left wondering when we'll see Kakashi make a comeback to the current fight against the Kara Organization. Needless to say, there are plenty of fights for Kakashi to be a part of should he return.

While Kakashi has had a role to play in some of the original material of Boruto's anime, he's been conspicuously absent when it comes to the fight against Kara in the pages of the Shonen's manga. Assisting in the son of the Seventh's training, Kakashi has still lent a hand to the ninja world but has mostly been sticking to the shadows it seems. One of the recent major storylines for Kakashi saw the copycat ninja attempting to find a way to heal the permanent injuries that his friend, Might Guy, sustained during the final fight of Naruto: Shippuden, but to no avail.

When artist Miki Iketomo was asked whether there are "any Naruto characters that have yet to appear in Boruto that you would love to have a chance to design in their older form", the artist replied with this:

"It'd be a spoiler, but you have to wonder: why doesn't Kakashi-sensei get much screen time even though he's such a popular character? What a mystery. Not that I can say anything about it."

This interview came from a talk in 2019, leaving fans to wonder what Masashi Kishimoto might have in mind when it comes to bringing back Kakashi into the fold. With some fans believing that Kakashi might make a comeback to fill the role of Hokage were Naruto to die, this certainly seems more plausible now that Kishimoto has shown that he isn't afraid to wipe some major players from the board.

Do you think we're set to see Kakashi return to Konoha sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

