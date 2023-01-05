Naruto Fan Forges Minato's Iconic Kunai IRL

Before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced a new class of young ninjas to the Hidden Leaf Village, the original Naruto series also focused on prior generations of warriors that protected the ninja world. Before Naruto was stricken with dealing with his internal struggle relying on the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, his father, Minato, was able to become the Fourth Hokage and earn the name of the "Yellow Flash". While Naruto's father has been deceased for quite some time, his legacy lives on as one fan has recreated his most well-known weapon in the real world.

Surprisingly enough, Minato recently hit the headlines thanks to his place on the latest worldwide popularity poll for the Shonen franchise, with the Fourth Hokage taking the number one spot in the early results that have been released. Despite having not appeared since Naruto: Shippuden, coming back from the grave as a part of the Fourth Ninja World War, it's clear that the Yellow Flash's lasting legacy had an impact on not just Konoha, but the fans who have been following Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen universe for years. With death being an element that can often be reversed in the ninja world, maybe we'll see Minato return to meet his grandson as the war against the Kara Organization and the Otsutsuki continues.

Minato In The Real World

Tik Tok blacksmith Yellow Goose Forge recreated the kunai that Minato used in protecting the Hidden Leaf Village, which unfortunately wasn't enough to save his life while battling against the machinations of both Obito and Madara Uchiha, who worked together to unleash the Nine-Tailed Fox:

2023 is set to be a big year for the most popular Shonen franchise focusing on ninjas, as the anime adaptation will be adapting the spin-off series focusing on Sasuke and Sakura while then moving into adapting the battle against Code of Kara once again. In the manga, Konoha will most likely continue struggling with a brand new problem in their two new allies, Eida and Daemon, who only recently switched sides from the Kara Organization.

Which weapon from the ninja world would you like to see brought into ours? Do you think we'll one day see Minato return from the grave in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.