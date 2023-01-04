Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew

One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.

Over the course of Naruto: Shippuden, we witnessed Sasuke managing to actually overtake Orochimaru, as the snake ninja was looking to take the Uchiha's body for his own use. Gaining a serious amount of power by giving in to his dark side, Sasuke did what many believed would be impossible and killed his brother Itachi, finally giving him his revenge, albeit a hollow revenge. Pointed directly at the Hidden Leaf Village thanks to the secrets that were uncovered relating to his deceased sibling, the last Uchiha went through some tough times before coming to the realization that his true family was in Konoha and that he worked far better as a member of the Hidden Leaf.

Sasuke's Tough Choice

In the Naruto databook that has once again found its way online, Sasuke's decision to leave the Hidden Leaf was detailed, revealing that by exiting Konoha, the Uchiha Clan member was effectively losing a big part of himself in the process:

"Naruto, a friend with whom he parted with, caused pain that felt as if half of his body was being torn apart. The one who still pursues him after he left the village. However, Sasuke's heart does not waver even after meeting Naruto for the first time in three years."

Sasuke has been nothing if not stoic throughout his history in the Shonen ninja series, and while it certainly seemed as though he was holding strong when he left Konoha originally, the databook shows us that the Uchiha member was going through a rough time in choosing to leave his friends in Team 7.

Is Sasuke your favorite character introduced over the years of Naruto stories? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Twitter