My Hero Academia Creator Wows with Sketch of Naruto Uzumaki

When it comes to top-tier manga, it is hard to beat series like Naruto and My Hero Academia. The two titles are known as some of the best in shonen, and their sales show how big each title has become. Of course, you might expect the franchises to be at each others' throats, but that isn't the case. After all, the creator of My Hero Academia loves the the Hidden Leaf, and he just drew up a poster that shows his love for Naruto.

If you didn't know, Kohei Horikoshi is a devout manga lover, and he has never shied away from how Naruto influenced My Hero Academia. That is why the artist decided to give his take on the Hidden Leaf's most famous hero in a new poster. A piece of his art was published recently in Jump GIGA, and it was there fans could see how Horikoshi's style fits Naruto.

As you can see below, the artwork is pretty much perfect. Horikoshi drew Naruto as he appears in the Shippuden anime. The ninja is shown crouching down with his hands held out before him. Naruto is conjuring a Rasengan in his hands, and the hero has a kunai knife bit between his teeth. Clearly, Horikoshi drew our hero amidst a big battle, and we are loving his take on the icon.

Horikoshi's art style suits Naruto very well, and fans admit they love how the My Hero Academia artist tackled his eyes. Naruto is known for his big blue irises, so we can only imagine how great this would be colored. Maybe if fans are lucky, Horikoshi and Naruto's creator Masashi Kishimoto will team up for real one day. And if that happens, all bets are off as to what happens when Izuku and Naruto meet face to face.

