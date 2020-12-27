My Hero Academia Trends Globally Ahead of Chapter 296 Debut

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the fandom is always ready for the next thing. Whether we are talking the anime or manga, the community is constantly looking for more news, and those updates have started to trend regularly online. Now, it seems chapter 296 is trending around the world on Twitter, but it isn't for the reason you may hope.

Earlier today, My Hero Academia overtook feeds around the globe as fans began hyping themselves up for chapter 296. The only issue is that the chapter did not go live today. A holiday in Japan has kept Weekly Shonen Jump off the presses this week, so the magazine will make a comeback in the new year.

Of course, that delay hasn't stopped fans from trending the upcoming chapter online. That only got worse when alleged spoilers for the new chapter went live on social media. We won't be disclosing those here in the interests of My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, but fans are certainly emotional about the proposed spoilers. After all, the end of the Raid arc is upon us, and that means some hard news is going to be shared with all of Class 1-A and the world.

Fans knew this hard news was coming for a while, but its arrival seems to have caused a mountain of tweets online. If you don't want to see them, it is best you blacklist keywords regarding the manga on social media. The official release of chapter 296 will not go live until next weekend, so My Hero Academia fans can put they guard down starting January 3, 2021.

What do you make of this trending topic? Are you surprised to see it taking over Twitter or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.