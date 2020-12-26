Boruto Is Welcoming Several Big My Hero Academia Stars To Its Cast

✖

Fans of the long-running series of Naruto were blown away at the latest Jump Festa event taking place earlier this month, showing off the introduction of Kawaki as well as announcing the next big arc of the anime in the "Vessel Arc", and it seems that a number of new characters will be voiced by alums of the Shonen series of My Hero Academia! With the new voice actors from the series created by Kohei Horikoshi lending their talents to the villains of the Kara Organization, it's clear that the upcoming arc is going to introduce some serious talent to the anime!

The Kara Organization is a set of rogue ninjas that are close in objectives to that of the villainous Akatsuki, who had troubled the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha throughout Naruto: Shippuden in order to appease the desires of the Otsutsuki in a roundabout way. With Kara having mostly stuck to the shadows in the anime series for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far, the voice actors that have My Hero Academia roles on their resumes will include Kashin Koji, Amado, and Boro. Needless to say, these are excellent choices for the next "big bads" of the series created by Masashi Koshimoto!

Twitter User Nite Baron shared the breakdowns of the voice actors that will be lending their talents to bringing the Kara Organization to life with their initial appearances in the upcoming Vessel Arc, which will also be giving fans what they've wanted some time with the new character landing in Kawaki:

#Amado voice actor in #Boruto (Akio Ohtsuka) has already appeared in #Naruto Shippuden as Chiriku (Asuma's pal from the Twelve Guardian Ninja guards) and is also the voice actor of All for One in #BNHA 👀 pic.twitter.com/mkZ888RMj1 — Nitebaron (@Nite_Baron) December 17, 2020

Boro shares a voice actor (Kenta Miyake) with All Might from #BNHA and also with Akatsuchi from #Boruto / #Naruto! pic.twitter.com/5apFG9rA2G — Nitebaron (@Nite_Baron) December 17, 2020

Which Kara Organization are you most excited to see come to life in the anime? What do you think of these casting choices for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!